Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €86.00 ($100.00) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HEN3. Bank of America set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €87.80 ($102.09).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of HEN3 opened at €92.20 ($107.21) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($150.76). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €93.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €91.04.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.