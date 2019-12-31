Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Hersha Hospitality Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a payout ratio of -162.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

Shares of HT opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $568.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $20.38.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.62 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

In related news, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $48,509.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 305,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,709.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,652.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,944.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 93,987 shares of company stock worth $3,238,939. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

