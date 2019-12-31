Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.40.

Several research firms have commented on HES. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Hess alerts:

In other news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $2,679,263.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Hess by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,082,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,790,000 after buying an additional 90,595 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,964,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HES traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of -89.35 and a beta of 2.01. Hess has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.46.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hess will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -135.14%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.