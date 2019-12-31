Hewlett Packard Enterprise Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 5,062 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 548% compared to the typical volume of 781 put options.

In other news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $1,056,096.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 432,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $6,945,287.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,735 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,608. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

