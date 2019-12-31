Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.74

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.74 and last traded at $48.70, with a volume of 3146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.52.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.58). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 45.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,420,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,377 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 26.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,681,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,459,000 after buying an additional 346,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,811,000 after buying an additional 39,035 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,178,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,670,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

