Hochtief Ag (FRA:HOT) Receives €134.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hochtief Ag (FRA:HOT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €134.43 ($156.31).

Several research firms have weighed in on HOT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($159.30) target price on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €127.00 ($147.67) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Hochtief alerts:

Shares of FRA:HOT traded down €0.50 ($0.58) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €113.70 ($132.21). The company had a trading volume of 50,290 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €112.51 and its 200-day moving average price is €106.66. Hochtief has a one year low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a one year high of €175.00 ($203.49).

About Hochtief

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochtief Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochtief and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.