Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Short Interest Down 7.5% in December

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the November 28th total of 8,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of HD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.60. 2,093,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,233,679. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.03. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $168.21 and a 52-week high of $239.31. The company has a market cap of $239.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.31.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

