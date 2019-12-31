Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Update

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 631,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NYSE:HMC opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $30.12.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $34.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.29 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 73.8% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 802.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 10,525.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 158.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HMC shares. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.