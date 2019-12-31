Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and First Business Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp 25.66% 10.74% 1.30% First Business Financial Services 17.75% 11.60% 1.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and First Business Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp $200.58 million 4.25 $53.12 million $1.27 14.92 First Business Financial Services $109.44 million 2.08 $16.30 million $1.86 14.23

Horizon Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Horizon Bancorp and First Business Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Business Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.6% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, First Business Financial Services has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Horizon Bancorp pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Business Financial Services pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats First Business Financial Services on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products. It operates through a network of 63 full service offices and 3 loan and deposit production offices in Northern and Central regions of Indiana, as well as Southern, Central, and Great Lakes bay regions of Michigan. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loan products, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, small business administration loans, and direct financing leases, as well as consumer and other loans comprising home equity, second mortgage, credit card, and other personal loans for professional and executive clients. In addition, the company offers commercial lending, asset-based financing, equipment financing, treasury management, and trust and investment. Further, it provides lines of credit and factored receivable financing, and term loans secured by accounts receivable, inventory, equipment, and real estate assets primarily to manufacturers and wholesale distribution companies; and new and replacement equipment loan and lease, debt restructuring, consolidation, and sale-lease-back transaction services. The company holds an equity investment in a Madison, Wisconsin community development project; and invests in marketable securities and tax-exempt loans. First Business Financial Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

