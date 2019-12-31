Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

HBNC stock opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $852.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.55 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 18,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $335,553.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $46,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $3,343,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,737,000 after buying an additional 99,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,992,000 after buying an additional 66,595 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 291,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 28,499 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,603,000 after buying an additional 24,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

