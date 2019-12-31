Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.90.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,904.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howse Steve 226,215 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. Insiders sold 39,940 shares of company stock worth $1,786,162 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 774,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,409,000 after purchasing an additional 109,558 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 120.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 38,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 21,176 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 161,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.