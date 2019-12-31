Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 554.14 ($7.29).

HWDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.42) price objective (up previously from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 659 ($8.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.45) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Shares of HWDN remained flat at $GBX 672.60 ($8.85) during midday trading on Tuesday. 232,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 639.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 561.99. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 420.40 ($5.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 698.80 ($9.19). The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63.

In other news, insider Mark Robson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05), for a total transaction of £306,000 ($402,525.65).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.