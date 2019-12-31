HTMLCOIN (HTML) Reaches Market Cap of $4.55 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $31,928.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Bleutrade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00059283 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00042625 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00581972 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00228976 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00085921 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001795 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog.

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, CryptoBridge, C-Patex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

