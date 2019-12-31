Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) Shares Up 22.4%

Hudson’s Bay Co (TSE:HBC)’s share price shot up 22.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.09 and last traded at C$10.00, 557,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 315,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.17.

HBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.75 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudson’s Bay from a “tender” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$9.45 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 913.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.66.

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported C($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.45) by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson’s Bay Co will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC)

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.

