Huobi Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $96.63 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.77 or 0.00038130 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io, Huobi and LBank. Huobi Token has a market cap of $668.60 million and approximately $96.63 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.37 or 0.06100980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029879 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036370 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001900 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023508 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

HT is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,284,047 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, LBank, Gate.io, Huobi and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.