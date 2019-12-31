Hvivo (LON:HVO) Trading Down 3.1%

Hvivo PLC (LON:HVO) shares traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.25 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.63 ($0.15), 81,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 166,227% from the average session volume of 49 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.13.
In other news, insider James Winschel purchased 25,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,578 ($20.76) per share, with a total value of £400,007.22 ($526,186.82).
About Hvivo (LON:HVO)
hVIVO plc, a specialty biopharma company, provides medical and scientific research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. The company is developing a human-based analytical platform to accelerate drug discovery and development in respiratory and infectious diseases, including influenza virus, respiratory syncytial virus, asthma exacerbation, and human rhinovirus.
Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Hvivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hvivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.