Hydro (HYDRO) Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. Hydro has a market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $545,689.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Bittrex, DEx.top and Fatbtc. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.47 or 0.06008364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000466 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029825 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036336 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001910 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Hydro Profile

HYDRO is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bittrex, Mercatox, BitMart, Fatbtc, Upbit, CoinEx, IDAX, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

