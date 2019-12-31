Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Up 7.0% in December

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 8,290,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on IAG shares. ValuEngine raised Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Iamgold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Iamgold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

In other Iamgold news, insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $790,700.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iamgold by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Iamgold by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 876,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Iamgold by 138.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 529,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 307,022 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold in the second quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Iamgold by 78.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,795,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after buying an additional 1,674,109 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iamgold stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 238,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,707. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. Iamgold has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83, a PEG ratio of 48.40 and a beta of -0.06.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Iamgold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

