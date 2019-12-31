Ian A. Webb Sells 6,300 Shares of CRH Medical Corp (CVE:CRM) Stock

CRH Medical Corp (CVE:CRM) Director Ian A. Webb sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.66, for a total value of C$29,358.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$685,952.

CRH Medical Corp has a 52-week low of C$83.00 and a 52-week high of C$128.87.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation (CRH) specializes in the distribution of medical products directly to physicians, particularly those in the gastroenterologist community. The Company’s lead product, the CRH O’Regan System, is a single use, disposable, hemorrhoid treatment that is used in treating hemorrhoid grades I-IV.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.