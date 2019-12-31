Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.25. Ibio shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 118,266 shares trading hands.

Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

Ibio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.

