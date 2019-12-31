iExec RLC 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.06 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $33.16 million and $1.06 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00005733 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, Gatecoin and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC’s genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Bittrex, Upbit, Binance, Gate.io, Liqui, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

