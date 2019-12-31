Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.45 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will announce $3.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.42 billion and the highest is $3.48 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $14.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.06 billion to $14.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $14.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Argus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.

NYSE:ITW opened at $179.91 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $122.58 and a fifty-two week high of $182.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.32%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total value of $1,138,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,323.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $2,055,612.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,170,000 after purchasing an additional 65,298 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

