Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ISNS opened at $4.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. Image Sensing Systems has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $5.49.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 51.04%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Image Sensing Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.78% of Image Sensing Systems worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 14.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Image Sensing Systems

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

