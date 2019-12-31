Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) vs. Realty Income (NYSE:O) Critical Analysis

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Realty Income’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $190.71 million 6.62 $26.29 million $0.74 18.76 Realty Income $1.33 billion 17.98 $363.61 million $3.19 22.96

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Independence Realty Trust. Independence Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Independence Realty Trust pays out 97.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income pays out 85.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income has raised its dividend for 23 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Realty Income shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Realty Income shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realty Income has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Independence Realty Trust and Realty Income, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 0 5 2 0 2.29 Realty Income 0 4 5 0 2.56

Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $11.70, indicating a potential downside of 15.71%. Realty Income has a consensus price target of $81.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.60%. Given Realty Income’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Realty Income is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust 18.23% 5.97% 2.22% Realty Income 27.30% 4.61% 2.44%

Summary

Realty Income beats Independence Realty Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 584 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 50-year operating history and increased the dividend 100 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O).

