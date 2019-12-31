IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Increases Dividend to $0.59 Per Share

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.5878 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.55.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $32.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.58.

