ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ING shares. Barclays raised ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of ING Groep stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 37,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 28.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 80.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in ING Groep by 525.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter valued at $71,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

