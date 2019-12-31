Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.99

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) hit a new 52-week high on Sunday . The company traded as high as A$4.99 ($3.54) and last traded at A$4.94 ($3.50), with a volume of 245614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$4.94 ($3.50).

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 38.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.62, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

In other Ingenia Communities Group news, insider James (Jim) Hazel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.45 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of A$44,500.00 ($31,560.28).

About Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA)

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 300 entity with a market capitalisation of over $650 million and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code ‘INA'.

