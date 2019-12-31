Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $11.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Innate Pharma an industry rank of 59 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IPHA shares. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

IPHA opened at $6.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

