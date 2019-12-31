Innova (INN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $47.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Innova coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Innova has a market cap of $43,059.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Innova has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000120 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000347 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. The official website for Innova is innovacoin.info. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Innova Coin Trading

Innova can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

