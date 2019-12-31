Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF (BATS:LVHB) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF (BATS:LVHB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1297 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

LVHB opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33.

