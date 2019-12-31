Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on INGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Inogen stock opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Inogen has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $155.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day moving average is $58.58.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Inogen had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $91.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Inogen will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inogen by 34.5% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,647,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $243,496,000 after acquiring an additional 936,288 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inogen by 222.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,671,000 after acquiring an additional 634,121 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen during the second quarter worth approximately $15,128,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Inogen during the second quarter worth approximately $8,412,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Inogen by 125.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 173,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 96,737 shares during the period.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

