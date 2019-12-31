Insider Selling: Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) Senior Officer Sells C$164,415.00 in Stock

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) Senior Officer Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo sold 169,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total transaction of C$164,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,518,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,443,106.02.

On Monday, December 9th, Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo sold 200,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00.

WM opened at C$0.90 on Tuesday. Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.49. The company has a market cap of $545.92 million and a PE ratio of -50.00.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

