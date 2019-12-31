Insight Chain One Day Volume Hits $5.38 Million (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. Insight Chain has a total market capitalization of $176.48 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Insight Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00006975 BTC on major exchanges including $24.68, $5.60, $51.55 and $20.33.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051042 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00338414 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013942 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003511 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015238 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000102 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010121 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Insight Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $5.60, $24.43, $32.15, $18.94, $24.68, $20.33, $13.77, $7.50, $10.39, $50.98 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

