Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,540,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the November 28th total of 16,550,000 shares. Currently, 18.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 971,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.

In related news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 17.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 26.5% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 1,002.5% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter.

INSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on Insmed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

Insmed stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.81. 414,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 3.04. Insmed has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $33.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative net margin of 291.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

