Insolar Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (INS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Insolar token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002988 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, Coinrail, Cobinhood and Binance. Insolar has a market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insolar has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00191519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.01329215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00122767 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar’s genesis date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar.

Insolar Token Trading

Insolar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKex, Okcoin Korea, Mercatox, Radar Relay, Liqui, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Binance and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

