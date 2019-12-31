Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.20

Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Integrafin’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON IHP opened at GBX 447 ($5.88) on Tuesday. Integrafin has a twelve month low of GBX 271.10 ($3.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 465 ($6.12). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 414.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 389.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 36.94.

IHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.45) target price (up previously from GBX 420 ($5.52)) on shares of Integrafin in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Integrafin from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integrafin in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Integrafin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

