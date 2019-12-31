Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Short Interest Down 6.4% in December

Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 706,800 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the November 28th total of 755,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Intelligent Systems news, Director Philip H. Moise sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $233,909.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Leland Strange sold 4,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $195,275.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,007,106.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 1,169.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after buying an additional 402,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares during the last quarter. CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,029,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000.

INS stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. Intelligent Systems has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $56.24.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Intelligent Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

