InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Receives $85.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INXN. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Guggenheim set a $90.00 target price on InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of InterXion in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in InterXion by 106.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 75,612 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in InterXion during the second quarter worth approximately $761,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in InterXion by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in InterXion by 17.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,211,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,291,000 after purchasing an additional 181,507 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INXN opened at $82.88 on Friday. InterXion has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 125.58, a PEG ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.91.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. InterXion had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $177.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that InterXion will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

