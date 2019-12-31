Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €1.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been given a €1.80 ($2.09) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

ISP has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.10 ($2.44) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.50) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.24 ($2.60).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

