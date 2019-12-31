Intra-Cellular Therapies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 80,106 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 448% compared to the average daily volume of 14,621 put options.

ITCI opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities set a $21.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.19.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $55,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,430,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after acquiring an additional 75,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

