Invacare Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share by the health services provider on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Invacare has a dividend payout ratio of -5.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Invacare to earn ($0.04) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -125.0%.

Get Invacare alerts:

NYSE:IVC opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Invacare has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $11.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.81 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Invacare will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IVC. ValuEngine downgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Invacare in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.