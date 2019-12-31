Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd (IPE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 on January 31st

Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd (LON:IPE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Invesco Enhanced Income stock opened at GBX 77.75 ($1.02) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 74.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25. Invesco Enhanced Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 77.85 ($1.02). The company has a market capitalization of $132.79 million and a PE ratio of 38.87.

Get Invesco Enhanced Income alerts:

Invesco Enhanced Income Company Profile

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is also co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Enhanced Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Enhanced Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.