Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) PT Raised to $29.50 at DA Davidson

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $29.00 to $29.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ISTR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Investar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 target price on shares of Investar and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Investar has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $24.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.16. Investar has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $26.46.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.18 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Investar will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Investar in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Investar by 129,900.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Investar by 22.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investar by 434.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar in the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

