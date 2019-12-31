Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Trex (TREX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Trex (NYSE: TREX) in the last few weeks:

12/25/2019 – Trex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

12/24/2019 – Trex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

12/23/2019 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Trex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

12/10/2019 – Trex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

12/5/2019 – Trex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

12/3/2019 – Trex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

11/29/2019 – Trex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

11/27/2019 – Trex is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/20/2019 – Trex is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.93. 64,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,053. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.90. Trex Company Inc has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $93.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.12 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 18.65%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $233,020.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $365,764.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,428,881.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,410. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,556,000 after buying an additional 205,842 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,085,000 after purchasing an additional 818,735 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Trex by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,733,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,024,000 after purchasing an additional 760,669 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Trex by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 975,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,911,000 after purchasing an additional 147,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trex by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 921,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,039,000 after purchasing an additional 446,444 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

