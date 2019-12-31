Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for PNM Resources (PNM)

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/20/2019 – PNM Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of PNM Resources have outperformed its industry in the past 12 months. The company continues to invest in its utility assets to provide reliable services to customers. It plans to invest $3.9 billion between 2019 and 2023 to strengthen operations. It also expects rate-based compound annual growth of 9.6% for the same period. The company is focused on developing cost-effective power generation units to provide reliable and affordable power, while transitioning to a coal-free generating portfolio by 2031. It is also focused on meeting New Mexico’s increasing renewable energy needs through reliable and clean power. However, delay in recovering invested capital within time is concerning for the company. Risk of operating in nuclear plants as well as stringent environmental policies and regulations related to climate change are headwinds.”

12/19/2019 – PNM Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $53.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – PNM Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – PNM Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

12/3/2019 – PNM Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/21/2019 – PNM Resources was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.

11/1/2019 – PNM Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/1/2019 – PNM Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Shares of PNM stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.65. 5,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.41. PNM Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $52.98.

Get PNM Resources Inc alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $433.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.33 million. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources by 54.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 590.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 4,396.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.