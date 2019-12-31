Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,316 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 501% compared to the typical volume of 219 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 443,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 102,985 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 3,154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,525,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,616 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 139,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 50,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,782,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,069,000 after buying an additional 72,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

IBN stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICICI Bank will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

