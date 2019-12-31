Investors Buy Large Volume of Pentair Call Options (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 856 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,515% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pentair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

PNR opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $270,510.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,348 shares of company stock worth $791,043. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Pentair by 3,150.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,139,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,775,000 after buying an additional 3,042,541 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,970,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,039,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,896 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,964,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3,979.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 849,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,598,000 after purchasing an additional 828,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

