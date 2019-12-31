Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 1,143 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 800% compared to the average volume of 127 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.41.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $49.18 and a 12-month high of $74.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,469,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,065,030.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

