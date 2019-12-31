ION (ION) Price Tops $0.0401

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. One ION coin can now be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000551 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. During the last seven days, ION has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. ION has a market cap of $493,454.00 and $952.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007234 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,192,879 coins and its circulating supply is 12,292,879 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. ION’s official message board is ion.community.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

