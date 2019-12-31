IoT Chain (ITC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.06 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. IoT Chain has a market cap of $8.89 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IoT Chain has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One IoT Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Kucoin, Bibox and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,464,658 tokens. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

IoT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bithumb, Bibox, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

